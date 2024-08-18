Indore: Authorities’ Tall Claims Fall Flat, Beggary Still Alive In City | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims of city custodians to transform Indore into a 'beggar-free' city seem to be a distant dream. The district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation and the Women and Child Development Department have yet again taken up the task of making the city beggar-free around a week ago.

Despite the ambitious claims the ground realities paint a different picture. People continue to encounter beggars on every prominent street and square, highlighting the persistent challenges that undermine the city's efforts to achieve this goal. In 2020, Indore’s administration embarked on a mission that promised to redefine the city’s image.

They took a joint pledge to make the city beggar-free but weren't able to turn it into a reality. The practice also included the aim to make the city beggar-free in a month. After four years of taking the pledge the ground reality is different. The vision of a beggar-free Indore is yet to materialise. As one goes around the city squares, it becomes clear that beggars are still a part of the city.

City’s residents, who were hopeful that the city would soon be free from the sight of people begging for alms, now feel disillusioned. "We were told that the situation would improve, the beggars would be rehabilitated and given a new lease on life," says a local shopkeeper.

"But nothing has changed. Every day, we see the same faces in the same places, asking for help." The programmes designed to assist the beggars have been poorly implemented, plagued by bureaucratic delays and a lack of adequate resources. Some initiatives were launched with great enthusiasm, but they quickly lost momentum.

As the city continues to grapple with this issue, the dream of a beggar-free Indore seems increasingly distant. Collector Asheesh Singh outlined his strategy during a recent meeting. He mentioned that, as per an order from the ministry, the city is currently allowed to rescue beggars in groups of no more than 50 at a time.

However, he emphasised that the city has requested the ministry to increase this limit to make the process more efficient. Along with this, the authorities are working on a more targeted approach to tackle the problem. The plan involves categorising beggars by age and gender such as child beggars, elderly individuals, women and men, and then focusing on rescuing and rehabilitating each group in a systematic manner.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav says the municipal corporation is going to intensify its drive for a beggar-free city and will send such people to a rehabilitation centre. Ramniwas Budholiya, additional director, Integrated Child Protection Scheme, says, “We’re working towards that end and we’ll soon do something about it.”