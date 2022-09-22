Indore: Australian team learns nitty-gritty of West Discom working

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A team from New South Wales, Australia arrived in the city to visit Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company headquarters at Pologround on Thursday.

Kenneth Lamm and Hyden Wayne Hammond were part of the two-member team from the New South Wales Endeavor Energy Foundation. The team visited the SCADA control room at Pologround and saw on the screen how power supply from 33 KV lines is made in the city.

The team also took information about the experiments being done in the power sector by visiting the data center. The duo also went to the city control room and watched Grid and SCADA system live. The Australian team reached the smart meter control room and inquired in detail about the installation of smart meters, revenue collection and consumer facility expansion etc.

West Discom managing director AmitTomar, chief general manager Rinkesh Kumar Vaish described the team's visit to Australia as important for the power company.