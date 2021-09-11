Indore: Aurangazeb failed to loot this Ganesh temple

Indore

There are many stories of how Mughal emperor Aurangazeb destroyed Hindu temples, but when the same emperor came to loot the 1200-year old Juna Chintaman Ganesh temple, he failed due to the power of presiding diety.

The temple’s priest Pandit Manoharlal Pathak said, “Mughal emperorAurangazeb came to destroy and loot the temple, but due to Lord Ganesh's miracle he faced so many difficulties in doing so that he gave up, bowed before the temple and moved ahead."

Telephone service ends



Pandit Pathak said earlier people could call over mobile phone and narrate their woes to lord Ganesh, but this service has been discontinued. He said people from all over the world write and come to the temple after getting their wishes fulfilled. One such letter was in Urdu from UAE, the priest said.

Temple History

A king of Parmar dynasty constructed the temple near the bank of Chandrabhaga River over a hilltop some 1200 years ago. Devi Ahilya Bai also visited the temple before ascending the thrown, the priest added.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:55 AM IST