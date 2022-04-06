Indore: Aunt held for setting fire to hut that killed minor sisters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The paternal aunt of the two minor girls, who were burnt alive while sleeping in their hut, was arrested by the police on Tuesday for setting the hut ablaze, in Choithram Mandi area last night. Seven goats also died in the fire.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Manish Dawar said that the accused, identified as Barkha, first had a fight over some issue with her live-in partner and then with her father Bablu, who slapped her for fighting with her live-in-partner. In anger, she took a matchbox and set her own hut on fire, and fled from the place.

However, the fire spread to the adjacent hut owned by Bablu where his two grand daughters Mukku (6) and her younger sister Nandu (4), were sleeping.

The fire spread rapidly as the hut was made of plastic sheets, gunny sacks and cardboard and the two sisters were burnt to death. The girls' father Sonu and his wife had gone somewhere and had kept his daughters at their grandfather's place.

Unfortunately, Bablu did not know that the two girls were sleeping inside the hut. Only their grandmother knew that they were sleeping inside, and she was not there when the fire started.

That the two girls had died fire came to fore when the girls’ maternal uncle came to take them home and found the hut burning. He went inside and found the girls dead, and informed their parents who live around 100 metres away.

Police said they have arrested Barkha based on statements given by family members. Further investigation is on.



CP also visited the spot

Commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra also visited the spot after the incident on Monday night. He talked to the family members of the girls to know details of incident. He later instructed the subordinates to investigate the matter from all angles.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 01:23 AM IST