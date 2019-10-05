Indore: Attendants can buy extra pass @ Rs 20 in MY Hospital

Indore:

In a move to ease facilities for attendants in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, the hospital administration has decided to provide an extra pass for the patients’ attendants.

However, the attendants have to spend extra bucks for buying the extra pass.

At present, the patient attendants get only one pass with the admission of the patient.

Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi had directed the hospital administration to start a paid pass facility in the hospital to provide facility to the patient’s attendants.

According to hospital staff, the process for starting the new facility was started for last few days and a separate counter has been established to issue paid passes to the attendants who will have to pay Rs 20 for the same.

“We have completed the preparation for the same and will start issuing passes in next few days. At present, we issue one pass for the attendants and were getting complaints of the patients left alone when attendant goes to take medical reports or other works,” Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal said.

Hospital had the similar facility of paid passes about a couple of years ago but it was closed after the renovation in the hospital.

Dr Bhatnagar takes superintendent charge:

Dr AD Bhatnagar has taken charge as the in-charge superintendent of MY Hospital on Saturday.

He was appointed as in-charge superintendent of the hospital about a few days ago after the Department of Medical Education had cancelled appointed of Dr PS Thakur as the superintendent excusing anomalies in direct recruitment process.

Water supply improved:

Water supply in MY Hospital, which was disrupted due to technical snag in water pumps for last two days, improved on Saturday and turned normal.

According to Dr Bindal, a new motor pumps has been installed in the hospital after which water supply turned normal again.