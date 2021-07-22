Indore: Attackers of liquor contractor Arjun Thakur sent to police remand till July 28

Indore: The accused, who were arrested for attacking liquor contractor Arjun Thakur, were produced before the court from where they were sent to police remand till July 28 on Thursday. The police are questioning the accused and are collecting evidence pertaining to the shootout case. Moreover, the police have also added the names of AK Singh and Pintu Bhatia in the FIR in connection with the same. However, they were on the run till the filing of the report.

According to the police, accused Chintu Thakur and Satish Bhau were arrested from Bhopal Bypass on Wednesday. They were planning to flee to Nepal and were reaching Ujjain when they were arrested. However, the sources claimed that Chintu and Bhau had surrendered before the police.

The police are still examining the CCTVs of the spot and the area to identify the accused who damaged syndicate liquor businessmen’s office after the firing incident near Satyasai Square.

The police had booked accused Chintu, Bhau, Hemu Thakur and others for attacking liquor contractor Arjun and injuring him. Arjun is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and he is stated to be out of danger.

He had requested the police to add the names of AK Singh and Pintu Bhatia alleging that they were the main conspirators of the case. The police checked the CCTVs and found the role of Singh and Bhatia after which their names were also added in the FIR. A search is on for Singh, Bhatia, Hemu and others.