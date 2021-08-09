Indore: At review meeting of Covid sampling teams, collector says he wants more samplings, asks SDMs to monitor cases

Indore

Anticipating third wave of Covid-19 by the end of August or in the first week of September, district collector Manish Singh directed the administrative and health officials to focus on sampling across the district and asked the SDMs to monitor the cases.

In a review meeting with the RRT and sampling teams, Singh also directed the officials to seal shops if any shop owner does not cooperate in giving samples and also to act against those under section 188 of IPC.

He also asked the team members about the troubles they are facing during sampling and also asked them to monitor the situation as they will be the first who come to know about increased cases of Covid-19.

“You will be the one from whom we will come to know about the increasing number of cases in the coming days. You will have to be more vigilant in sampling and samples of all ages should be taken. If you face any problem, inform the SDM and IMC officials, and inform me if it is not being resolved,” Singh told the team members.

While talking to media, he said that the cases are increasing in some of the states and it is expected that the cases would increase in Indore too at the end of August or in the first week of September.

“We are taking steps to prevent the third wave and also 90 per cent of the people have been vaccinated with the first dose. Those coming positive in the city are the people who haven’t taken the vaccine dose yet,” he added.

Singh also said that they will soon run a campaign to motivate people to complete their vaccination by taking the second dose of vaccine. Administration will soon start imposing restrictions, like they did for the first dose, to make people take the second dose as well.

’Zonal officer is useless’

After learning about various problems from the team in Zone No 15 of IMC, Collector said that the zonal officer Yogendra Gangrade is 'useless since birth'. “I know his work here as well as at the time of Simhastha in Ujjain,” Collector said while directing the officials to suspend him.

Similarly, he also reprimanded zonal officer of Zone No 12 Manoj Jain for arguing with him and warned of registering a case against him and sending him to jail.