Indore: At long last! Heavy rain lashes the city

The city received pre-monsoon rain on Saturday. The downpour that started with thunder and lightning flooded the streets of the city. However, people got relief from the heat, although power cuts occurred in many areas. | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds, provided much-needed relief from intense heat and humidity to the residents of the city on Saturday evening. The weatherman called it “pre-monsoon showers”. Throughout the day, it was humid as the temperature continued to increase. The showers come as a relief for the public from the uninterrupted scorching heat over the past few days. It drizzled in some parts of the city by the end of the day, while heavy rain lashed the other areas around the city.

Showers and thunderstorms occurred in the city and surrounding areas as the winds were blowing at a speed of 25 km in the evening. Winds uprooted trees, small hoardings, posters and tents erected to hold events and functions. It also caused power cuts as hairline cracks appeared in the supply lines.

Temp, humidity & shower stats

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, which was a degree less than normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal. Winds blew from the west and south-west for most part of the day. Morning and evening humidities were 56 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively. Precipitation was recorded at between 30 per cent and 50 per cent throughout the day in the city. The meteorological department has predicted that the weather will remain cloudy for the next three days and precipitation may continue. After this, moisture incursion will deplete and temperatures will rise.

Date - Min temp in degrees Celsius - Max temp in degrees Celsius

June 10 - 26 - 38

June 11 - 24 - 36

June 12 - 24 - 35

June 13 - 24 - 35

