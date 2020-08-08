Indore: At e-lok adalat 266 accident claim cases settled

Indore: E-Lok Adalat was organised on Saturday at the District Court under the bench of seven additional judges in which 266 motor accident claim cases were disposed of which benefited the victims to get a compensation of Rs 8, 04,16,400 in total.
Additional District Judge and Secretary (DLSA), Manish Kumar Shrivastav, said that a consent was taken by the court from both the parties involved in the cases and on the basis of that disposal of the cases were done in the e-lok adalat.
He said 6 block benches were constituted for e-Lok Adalat in district court Indore and 01 division bench in Dr Ambedkar Nagar.
Compensation of Rs 42,40,000 was provided to the victim in the motor accident claim case by Asha Singh and others Vs Cholamandalam Insurance Company. Similarly, a compensation of Rs. 40,00,000 was awarded to the victims in the vehicle accident case between Gayatri and others Vs Axa General Company of India, .
Also, under the bench of Anil Karolia, 25th Additional District Judge, in the case of Motor Claim Case by a victim Surendra against Pankaj, agreement was reached on the basis of mutual consent in which the vehicle causing the accident did not have insurance. The case was resolved in the Lok Adalat for Rs 2,10,000 in respect of the injuries suffered to the victim petitioner.