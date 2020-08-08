Indore: At e-lok adalat 266 accident claim cases settled

Indore: E-Lok Adalat was organised on Saturday at the District Court under the bench of seven additional judges in which 266 motor accident claim cases were disposed of which benefited the victims to get a compensation of Rs 8, 04,16,400 in total.

Additional District Judge and Secretary (DLSA), Manish Kumar Shrivastav, said that a consent was taken by the court from both the parties involved in the cases and on the basis of that disposal of the cases were done in the e-lok adalat.

He said 6 block benches were constituted for e-Lok Adalat in district court Indore and 01 division bench in Dr Ambedkar Nagar.