Indore: At 6.4 degree C, city faced coldest night in 7 yrs on Sunday

Indore

There was no relief from the cold wave as the night temperature on Sunday dropped to 6.4 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest in the last seven years. The day temperature remained 4.3 degrees Celsius below normal for the third consecutive day on Monday.

The night temperature on Sunday was recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below the normal. The day temperature was recorded at 23.3 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Regional meteorological department officials said that the weather would remain the same for the next couple of days though the day and night temperaturess may increase slightly.

“The sky would remain clear and the temperature would remain the same. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of the state during the next 24 hours and cold wave conditions at isolated pockets for subsequent 24 hours,” a department official said.

Morning and evening humidity was 44 per cent and 38 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, city roads wore a deserted look early in the morning and late evening as cold winds forced people indoors.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:31 PM IST