Indore: Assistant manager (health) appointments Of 48 selected, 25 are from IMS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MBA (Hospital Administration) students of Institute of Management Indore cornered the lion’s share in the appointments for assistant manager (health) post filled recently by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

“Out of 48 posts, a total of 25 posts were grabbed by MBA (HA) students of IMS, an entity of DAVV,” IMS director Prof Sangeeta Jain said.

As per information, the MPPSC had advertised a total of 64 posts of assistant manager (ministry of health and family welfare) of which it filled 48 posts.

IMS on Thursday had organised a programme to felicitate all the 25 IMS students selected by MPPSC.

The Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Management named ‘Kautilya’ was also inaugurated during the programme.

Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, registrar Ajay Verma and others were present at the event. The faculty members of IMS and HoDs of various other departments were also present.

The students were felicitated by providing them with certificates by the commissioner and the VC.

In his address, Sharma highlighted the importance of the healthcare sector during the Covid-19 pandemic and how the government has picked up students for jobs from this course to meet the requirements of the healthcare sector.

Sharma said, “As of now, the doctors themselves do the hospital administration work, but as assistant managers have been appointed they will be able to focus on their main work of treating patients.”

IMS placement officer Nishikant Waikar said that the MBA (HA) also witnessed 100 per cent placements this year.

Moved by the success of the hospital administration course, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday announced plans to start MBA (public health) in the coming academic session.