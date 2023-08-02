Indore: Assembly elections; Final Chance To Get Enrolled In Voter List From Today

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now is the last chance for those who wish to cast their first vote in the forthcoming State Assembly elections to get enrolled in the voter list. They can enrol their name in the voter list under the Special Summery Revision-2 (SSR-2), which is going to roll-out in the district from August 2. It will run till August 31.

As per the instruction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the work of SSR-2 of the photo electoral roll is going to start. The draft voter list will also be published on August 2. Collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T has urged all eligible aspirants to visit their respective polling stations and peruse the voter list. If the name is not there in the voter list, then they must apply in the prescribed format for inclusion of name. He has made a special request to young voters in the age group of 18 to 20 years to get their names registered in the voter list. Those youths who are going to complete 18 years of age by October 1, 2023 can also apply to get names enrolled in the voter list.

The process to add names to the voter list, to get names/addresses amended, or get names of dead and shifted voters removed, etc. in the district would continue till August 31. Besides, special camps will be organised in the district on August 12, August 13, August 19 and August 20 for the same purpose. The work of receiving claims and objections will be done at 2,486 polling stations in the district. A total of nine registration officers have been appointed in the district.

Divyangs present voter awareness song On the first date of every month the National Anthem is sung in the Collector office. Divyang students gave a melodious presentation on Tuesday. Under the creative initiative of collector Ilayaraja T, now the National Anthem will be performed on the first date of every month by Divyang artists or transgenders or private artists. On this occasion, voter awareness song was also presented under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) along with National Anthem and National Song. The collector announced an aid of Rs 1 lakh to the institution of the students.

Voter awareness chariot flagged-off Under the SVEEP drive to make voters aware of their rights, participate in voting, and motivate young voters to get their names added to the voter list, a voter awareness chariot was flagged-off from the Collector Office on Tuesday. District election office and collector Dr Ilayaraja T flagged off the chariot. The chariot will go to all assembly constituencies of the district and motivate citizens to vote and get their names added to the voter list. On the occasion, CEO of Zilla Panchayat Vandana Sharma, additional collector and deputy district election officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi and other officials were also present.