Indore: Aspirants happy that physics & chemistry papers were easier than expected in JEE exam

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

It was a cheerful day for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants as the paper wasn’t too difficult and they have a better chance of clearing it. About 2,000 students flocked to three examinations centres in Indore on Thursday afternoon to attempt JEE Main 2021.

JEE main paper 1 for April session, which was postponed, was held on July 20. The second examination was conducted on Thursday.

There are 3 centres in Indore for holding of JEE this year. The three centres are IPS in Rau, Ion Digital, Dewas Naka and Orlando Academy.

“There will be two more examination attempts, one on July 25 and another on July 27,” said JEE mentor Kamal Sharma.

Usually, the timing of the examination is 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. However, on Thursday, the examination was conducted in only the second shift.

Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) exam conducted by All India Institute of Medical Science was held in the two centres at Dewas Naka in the morning shift.

“The total no of candidates appearing in this attempt is 7,09,519. About 6,000 are attempting the examination from Indore and about 35,000 in state,” Sharma said. He added that one day gap is deliberately given for proper sanitisation and safety of students.

Paper analysis and reviews for the attempt

“The maths section was kind of challenging and much tougher even on Thursday, similar to the first day,” Atil Arora, JEE mentor, said. He added among all subjects, students felt the Physics section and Chemistry section was easy. However, Maths was found to be "tough".

“The questions were from the syllabus, but very twisted in Maths,” Simran Sukheja, an aspirant, said. She added that Physics was surprisingly easy with direct questions.

“I am so happy with the examination, because I feared Physics section the most, but it was much easier than I expected!” exclaimed Kanak Patel. She further added that Maths was challenging but manageable for her.

“Maths being challenging is not something new for any of us, so it was cool,” Himanshu Rao, an aspirant, said. He was among the students who went in fearful and came out with a grin spread across his face.