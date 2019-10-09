Indore: Ashwin, cousin Pintu abuse each other during Ravana dahan

Indore: Former Congress MLA Ashwin Joshi and his cousin Pintu Joshi, also a Congress leader, came face to face at Dussehra Maidan on Tuesday and exchanged heated words.

The situation turned so tense that acting Congress president Vinay Bakliwal had to intervene and pull both the leaders away from each other.

The dispute started when a supporter of Ashwin abused an elderly man over a petty issue during Ravana Dahan programme.

Later, Pintu came in support of the elderly man and reprimanded Ashwin's supporter after which Ashwin too jumped in and both the leaders started abusing each other.

While Ashwin was abusing Pintu, the latter was saying that enough has been done by Ashwin and his time (in politics) is over.

After intervention of other leaders, Ashwin left the scene.

The two had come face to face during assembly elections as well. They both were seeking party ticket from Indore 3 seat and later the party had given ticket to Ashwin.