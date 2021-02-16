INDORE: Asarawad Khurd emerges as corona hotspot, 26 test positive in one day

Indore: Negligence by people in following Covid-19 norms has become a reason for gradual rise in positive cases in last three days. On Monday night, 93 people tested positive, which is highest in last 10 days.

In fact’s city's bid to control deadly corona was badly hit on Monday when 26 patients tested positive in Asarawad Khurd. A sudden surge in the number of cases from a single area sent ripples among residents and brought officials on toes.

According to control room incharge and contact tracing officer Dr Anil Dongre, 26 patients tested positive from the same company, which was due to negligence and ignorance of some employees.

Initially, one employee had symptoms but he neglected and continued to work. "Later, few more people in office got symptoms. This is how their numbers increased. All the patients have been identified and kept in isolation while one of them is admitted to a private hospital. Sanitisation of locality has started," Dr Dongre said.

As many as 93 samples tested corona positive in the city on Monday turning the rate of positive patients to 4.78 percent, which was hovering between 1 and 2 per cent for past many days. Total number of positive cases is 58180 with 927 deaths. Active cases in city are 372 while 56881 patients have recovered.