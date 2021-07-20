Indore: As part of preparation for the third wave Chacha Nehru docs prepare Covid treatment protocol for kids​

Indore:

Learning from the mistakes during the second wave of​ Covid-19, ​district ​collector Manish Singh has cautioned the hospitals and doctors to strictly follow the treatment guidelines and protocols for treating children during the much anticipated third wave of ​Covid-19.

He said that no hospital will be allowed to use any different protocol of treatment for children and any violation may lead to action against them.

“Doctors of Chacha Nehru Children Hospital have prepared a treatment protocol after studying the guidelines prepared by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Medical Association (IMA), Federation of Obstetrics and Gyn​a​ecological Societies of India (FOGSI), and Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP). These protocols are prepared for a softer line of treatment for children,” Singh said after inspecting the training session for master trainers at Chacha Nehru Hospital.

He added that many hospitals didn’t follow the treatment protocol during the second wave of​ Covid-19 and gave aggressive treatment to children which included excessive use of antibiotics and uncontrolled steroids.



Singh also said that during the training sessions, do​​ctors and nursing staff of private and government hospitals are being trained for theoretical as well as hands-on knowledge about the treatment and equipment and they can train the staff of their hospitals.

Superintendent of Chacha Nehru Hospital Dr Hemant Jain said, “Administration has already directed the hospitals both government and private to increase the number of beds for children and be ready to convert normal beds into pediatric beds. We will have a facility of about 2000 beds in the city while the administration has already ordered for the necessary equipment including C-pap, BiPAP, and other machines.”

The hospital superintendent said that they have trained about 350 doctors and nursing staff of about 50 private hospitals so far and will train a total 1,000 of them who will treat their colleagues.

Talking about the treatment protocol, Dr Jain said that there would be minimal use of steroids, antibiotics, remdesivir, and covalence plasma in the treatment of children and it would be used only in severe cases under the monitoring of experts.