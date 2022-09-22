Indore: As NTA fails to provide results data in time, CUET (UG) registration unlikely from Sept 25

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Registrations for counselling of professional undergraduate courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is unlikely from September 25 as National Testing Agency (NTA) has failed to provide common university entrance test (CUET) result data to the university nearly a week after the results were declared.

DAVV has opted for CUET to give admission in its 23 professional courses. The results of CUET-UG were declared on September 15.

DAVV has announced plans to start registrations from September 25 and hold counselling from October 7 to 10.

The schedule is set to change as the NTA has delayed result data. More than a week has passed for announcement of results, but the data has not been provided to the university so far.

Contrary to the DAVV’s expectation, the NTA has declared the results subject wise. Now, the university has to make four groups of subjects and then finalise the merit for counselling.

DAVV CUET coordinator Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja said that it would require three to four days for preparation of merit list. However, for that it requires results data at the earliest.

“We are constantly in touch with NTA for the results data,” Ahuja said.