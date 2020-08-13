Indore: As IMC workers on leave, MP, MLAs, senior officials to clean streets today

All the dignitaries and organisation’s people will first gather outside Rajwada Palace and will start sweeping from there and then they will clean their areas. Public figures will also urge their area people to come forward and clean places outside individual’s houses.



IMC online campaign

IMC commissioner Pal said that in honour of the cleanliness warriors on Goga Navami festival, all the residents of Indore are cordially invited online for the cleanliness of the city. To join this campaign, people can get more information through the link on the Clean Indore Facebook page of the Municipal Corporation.