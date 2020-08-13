Indore: As IMC workers on leave, MP, MLAs, senior officials to clean streets today

Indore: Member of Parliament (Indore constituency) Shankar Lalwani, MLAs of Indore and Rau constituency, NGOs & voluntary organisations, corporators, religious & social organisations, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and other IMC officials along with residents will pick up brooms on Friday morning, as nearly 6,500 employees of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engaged in sweeping work will be on leave for Goga Navmi celebration.
IMC officials said that employees and labourers engaged in sweeping and sanitation works every year remain on leave for Goga Navmi celebration so in order to keep the city clean others stepped in to do sweeping and sanitation work.
On Friday morning, apart from MP Lalwani, MLA Sanjay Shukla, Malini Gaur, Jitu Patwari, Akash Vijaywargiya and Mahendra Hardia will be present. Also, officials from various NGOs and social organisations will be present along with IMC officials.
All the dignitaries and organisation’s people will first gather outside Rajwada Palace and will start sweeping from there and then they will clean their areas. Public figures will also urge their area people to come forward and clean places outside individual’s houses.
IMC online campaign
IMC commissioner Pal said that in honour of the cleanliness warriors on Goga Navami festival, all the residents of Indore are cordially invited online for the cleanliness of the city. To join this campaign, people can get more information through the link on the Clean Indore Facebook page of the Municipal Corporation.
