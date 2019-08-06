Indore: 'Article 370 scrapped' Kashmiri students doubt its success

Indore: The students from Kashmir studying in institutions of higher learning here doubt whether Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir will solve problems in the valley.

“It is too early to say whether the move to revoke Article 370 will bring solution. Time will tell whether the decision is right or wrong,” said PhD student Amir Rashid Khan, a native of Anantnag district.

He, however, stated that if the industries, elite institutions and hospitals go to the valley, then issues like unemployment, sub standard education and sub standard medical facilities will be addressed.

“Valley needs employment for the youth and quality education for students and medical facilities for citizens,” he added.

BBA student Fizan Shah, who hails from Kashmir, expressed similar views. “J &K lags behind in quality education and employment. Now, employment opportunities will increase in the valley with government scrapping Article 370,” he said.

“But I can’t say whether government’s move will backfire or succeed,” he remarked.

Another student wishing anonymity said he does not think that people of the valley will accept the withdrawal of special status to their state.

“It may take time for them to accept it. I wish peace prevails in the valley,” he added.

“Indore is tolerant & peace loving”

Kashmiri students said their parents were worried about their security in the city. “But I told my parents not to worry as Indoreans are tolerant and peace loving people. They are the best hosts, so there is no security threat,” said a Kashmiri student pursing PhD at DAVV. Another Kashmiri student said he told his parents that he is more safe in city than in valley.