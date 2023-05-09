Indore: Art of Living plans several events on Sri Sri’s birthday

File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under Har Ghar Dhyan, 150 yoga meditation instructors from The Art of Living will go door-to-door to teach meditation. The institute will be celebrating Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's 67th birthday on May 13 intending to serve Seva, Sadhana and Satsang. Art of Living will be organising a series of events from May 9 to May 14 where free meditation training will be provided to people by visiting various institutions, government and private schools, colleges, offices and homes.

Apart from this, ‘Happiness Camps’ have been organised at various centres of the organisation. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s birthday, will begin with the Mahasudarshan Kriya from 7 to 9 in the morning. This event will be organised at Pritamdas auditorium, Sindhi Colony exclusively for the members of the organisation. On the same day at 11.00 am, Ayush Homa Yajna will be organised for good health and long life of all in the Shiv Mandir Hall of Rajwada Complex. Labhamandapam Sangeet has been organised at 7 pm in which ghazals, bhajans and classical singer Sachin Limaye from Baroda will perform.

Blood donation camps have been organised at two places on May 14 at 9.30 am. One site has been kept at the organisation's centre at 160, Sachidanand Nagar, Old RTO Road, and the other at KK College, Vijay Nagar. A target of 150 people has been kept for blood donation at both centres.

Timeline

May 13 to mark Sri Sri’s birthday

Mahasudarshan Kriya: 7 am - 9 am

Ayush Homa Yajna: 11 am

Labhamandapam Aangeet: 7pm