Indore: Art of Leaving Indore organises 3-day online Durga Havan in Chaitra Navratri

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Art of Leaving Indore has organised a three-day online Durga Havan to mark the ongoing festival of Chaitra Navratri. It is being held under guidance of Swami Shuddhachaitanya.

Aimed at protecting humanity from corona pandemic, the event is streamed online for followers from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. The three-day event that began on Monday will conclude on Wednesday.

“Mahamrityunjaya is chanted each day of Durga Homa. Thousands of people from Indore are participating online,” Dinesh Surana, coordinator, said.

Meditation and yoga instructor Deepika Purohit said Ayurveda recommends holistic approach for prevention of diseases, health promotion and cure of ailments. “Agnihotra/yagya/ homa are a part of Indian rituals and an ancient therapy of healing recommended by Ayurveda,” she added.

Agnihotra involves use of cow dung cakes, rice, ghee and medicinal firewood or Samidha, which purify atmosphere, resulting in control of communicable diseases. Many studies show that antimicrobial activity of smoke rises from Agnihotra. “Hence, with prayers and hope that this activity will helps us in fighting coronavirus and heal the world, we are performing havan,” Deepika said.