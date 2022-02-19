Indore: ​Arrival-departure timing of Bengaluru train to change on Sunday



Indore





The arrival and departure timings of the Mhow-Yashwantpur (Bengaluru) train is going to change on Sunday.



According to official information, train number 19301 Mhow-Yashwantpur Express will arrive at the city railway station at 20.27 hrs and depart at 20.37 hrs.





Bhopal-Indore Intercity cancelled



Owing to the engineering, traction and machine-related works between Berchha-Kalisindh railway station of Ujjain-Bhopal section railway has taken a five hours mega block on February 22. Therefore the operation

of train No. 19324 Bhopal-Mhow Intercity Express is cancelled on February 22.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 01:26 AM IST