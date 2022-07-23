Indore: Arrest warrants issued against three colonisers of Rajat Farms

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following complaints, the district administration has issued arrest warrants against 3 colonisers of Rajat Farm Colony.

The action is being taken under the ‘anti-mafia drive’ started by collector and district magistrate Manish Singh. SDM Khudail has issued the arrest warrant against three colonisers of Rajat Farms Colony located in village Kaziplasia under tehsil Khudail of the district.

As per the case, despite taking money from the public, the colonisers were neither registering the plots nor handing over possession to the plot holders.

The complaints were investigated by SDM Khudail Vijay Mandloi. On the basis of the facts found in the investigation, arrest warrants have been issued by SDM Mandloi against coloniser Geeta Bang wife of Radheshyam Bang, Indira Sodha wife of Dashrath Singh Sodha and Priyank son of Radheshyam Bang.

It is also revealed during the investigation that in some cases re-registry of the sold plots are pending in the court. SDM Mandloi has said that genuine plot holds can file application in his court till July 27.