Indore: Arrest warrant issued against IAS officer Lalit Dahima

Indore: A local court here on Friday issued arrest warrant against Additional Secretary (urban development) Lalit Dahima, an accused in the Rs 8 crore fraud case, for not appearing before the court since 2016 citing one or other reason. Judge Vikas Sharma expressed his annoyance over the IAS officer's reasons for not appearing before the court and directed the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Superintendent to arrest Dahima and produce him before the court on February 19. Earlier, his advocate had sought three weeks time for Dahima's appearance before the court but the court rejected his request.

The case against Dahima is about 18 years old. It was alleged that he when was secretary of mandi in Indore had allegedly colluded with some agencies and siphoned off Rs 8 crore. On the complaint of the then collector, the case was taken for investigation in 2004. After seven years, an FIR was registered against one LDC and different office bearers of 23 agencies. After two years, some officials of the mandi were chargesheeted but not Dahima. However, three years later he was named in the case.