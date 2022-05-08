Indore: Arrangements of schools, Anganwadis to be improved

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat held a meeting of officers of the departments concerned on Saturday regarding strengthening the systems of schools and Anganwadis of the Sanwer area.

At the meeting, chief executive officer of the district panchayat Vandana Sharma, SDM Ravish Shrivastava, Pratul Chandra Sinha and Shashwat Sharma, principals of all schools, officers of the education department and officers of the women and child development department were present.

At the meeting, Silawat reviewed the facilities and resources available school-wise and said, “It’s our effort to make all the schools resource-rich. No stone will be left unturned to improve the schools’ facilities. He directed that encroachments from school premises be removed as soon as possible. For schools where there is no furniture, a list should be prepared so that the furniture can be made available immediately. It should also be ensured that all the schools have separate toilets for boys and girls and there should be adequate arrangements for drinking water.

Silawat said special attention should be paid to the qualitative improvement of education in schools. According to the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020, arrangements for education should be made in all schools and a family environment provided to the children. Silawat said that all the difficulties which were hindering the development and progress of education would be removed. “We’ll provide you all facilities, and give you the best results,” he said and added that, now, review meetings would be held every three months.

Silawat also gave instructions to organise regular meetings of the Teachers’ and Parents’ Association. He said that arrangements for career counselling of children should also be made in all the schools, besides providing sports facilities to the children. Arrangements should also be made to build a stadium in schools which do not have a stadium.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 01:54 AM IST