 Indore: Arrangements Made At Airport For Returning Haj Pilgrims
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Arrangements Made At Airport For Returning Haj Pilgrims

Indore: Arrangements Made At Airport For Returning Haj Pilgrims

District administration has assigned responsibilities to various officers for arrangements at the airport.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 03:21 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The special arrangements are being at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airprt for the returning Haj pilgrims. They will start arriving from Jeddah every day from July 15 and it will continue till August 1.

District administration has assigned responsibilities to various officers for arrangements at the airport.

Read Also
Indore: Grand Gathering Of Ladli  Behnas In City On July 10
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: JAYS Protests Against Sidhi’s Pee-Gate

Madhya Pradesh: JAYS Protests Against Sidhi’s Pee-Gate

Madhya Pradesh: Cong Workers Join BJP In Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Cong Workers Join BJP In Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Unarmed Villagers Save Minor From Leopard

Madhya Pradesh: Unarmed Villagers Save Minor From Leopard

Madhya Pradesh: Municipality Staff Lethargy Shatters Elder Couples’ Teerth Darshan Dream

Madhya Pradesh: Municipality Staff Lethargy Shatters Elder Couples’ Teerth Darshan Dream

Madhya Pradesh: Swachhata Mahasankalp Rally Promotes Cleanliness In Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Swachhata Mahasankalp Rally Promotes Cleanliness In Mandsaur