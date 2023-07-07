Indore: Arrangements Made At Airport For Returning Haj Pilgrims

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The special arrangements are being at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airprt for the returning Haj pilgrims. They will start arriving from Jeddah every day from July 15 and it will continue till August 1.

District administration has assigned responsibilities to various officers for arrangements at the airport.

Read Also Indore: Grand Gathering Of Ladli Behnas In City On July 10