Indore: Army War College winners​ ​of ​17th Sailing Regatta held at Berchha Lake

Mhow:(FPNS) The three​-​day Central Command Annual Sailing Regatta concluded at the Berchha Lake under the aegis of Army War College​ on Sunday.​ Army War College emerged as the overall winner of the regatta.

The final race was flagged off by Commandant MCTE, Lt Gen MU Nair (Sena Medal)​, ​while Infantry School commandant Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayan was also present as a special guest in the function.

The race witnessed some intense competition between sailing teams from Army War College Infantry School Military College of Tele Communication Engineering (MCTE), Uttar Bharat Area, Madhya Bharat Area, a Mountain Division and Central Command troops.

The sailing event had a total of 17 teams participating while the races were witnessed by a large number of senior Army officers, ladies and school children.

Lt Gen VS Sreenivas (PVSM, VSM), the commandant of Army ​W​ar College was the chief guest of the event and he presented the trophy and prizes to the winners. Colonel Rishi Kumar and Group Capt K Kala were winners in the sailing championship and Col Rahul Jangwan and Col Yogesh of Army War College came second. The Kayaking race was won by Army War College.

Addressing the gathering there, Lt Gen Sreenivas threw light on the history of the Berrcha lake and told how it was formed by British for using it as a source of water for the Mhow cantonment. It was made by creating channels and ridges in the surrounding mountains so that the water could be stored in large quantity and could be used throughout the year.

Instituted in 2005, the Central Command Sailing Regatta is a flagship event in the Annual Sailing calendar of the Command. It aims at inculcating a spirit of adventure, watermanship and camaraderie amongst various institutions under the Command. Over the years, the Defence Services have been largely dominating the sport Tarapore, Motiwala, Dutta and Pillai are some of the renowned servicemen who have made yeoman contribution to ​s​ailing at the i​nternational and ​n​ational level.