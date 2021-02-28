Indore: Army shooters qualify for World Cup

MHOW(fpns)​ ​Four shooters belonging to the elite Army Marksmanship Unit, Mission Olympic Wing, IHQ of MoD (Army), New Delhi have qualified for the ISSF World Cup, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 15 Mar 2021.

These shooters include Olympian Gurpreet Sing​​h and Chain Singh who had represented the Country in Rio Olympics 2016. Besides the above-experienced shooters two young shooters namely Ravinder Singh and Pankaj have also qualified for the World Cup. These two shooters have reached the World class level in a short span of time under the coaching received from Mohd Kalamuddin, ​pistol ​coach and Mangesh Mane, ​rifle ​coach.

These shooters will be participating in a total of three events where five medals will be at stake.