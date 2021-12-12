Indore: ​Army officers conferred engineering degree at MCTE

Mhow:

MCTE held its convocation ceremony on 10 December to confer Engineering Degrees to 58 officers from the passing out courses of Signals Officers Degree Engineering (SODE-110) including two officers from friendly foreign countries and Technical Entry Scheme (TES-36).

The officers were admitted to the fraternity of Engineers in presence of Commandant and Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, MCTE for commitment of their acquired knowledge to enhance professional effectiveness in discharge of their duties.

Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog and Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, was the chief guest for the ceremony. Dr Saraswat complimented the graduating officers for their sustained hardwork, application and performance. He stressed upon the importance of critical role of communications in today’s Net Centric Warfare and exhorted them to be a step ahead of anticipated challenges. He also encouraged the officers to remain professionally updated in future to meet challenging field communication needs.

Signal Officer in Chief (SO-in-C) trophy and Gold medal for the best student was won by Capt Shivam Mehta in SODE-110 course and by Lt Priyanshu Sharma in TES36 course.

Dr Saraswat visited state of the art laboratories of the college and appreciated the commitment of instructional staff for their relentless academic curriculum and conduct towards all courses in a professional manner.

MCTE as a training establishment takes pride in its contribution to the Indian Army in delivering operational ready professionals.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 01:05 AM IST