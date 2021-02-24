Indore: Arjun upsets fourth seed Arnagh, France's Camilla, Pavita register win

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Arjun Gohad of India, who reached the main round from the qualifying round, moved to the second round of the International World Tennis Tour Junior ITF Grade-5 Tennis Championship by defeating fourth seeded Arnagh Ganguly in three sets.

In the girls' category, Pavitra Parikh and Hackamila Druze registered win and entered into the next round. After losing the first set, Arjun registered victories in the second and third sets, breaking consecutive service breaks of Arnagh. In the first round of the boy’s category, another qualifier Jaishnav Shinde defeated Sarthak Gandhi of India 6-4, 4-1.

Sarthak retired in the second set. In other matches, India's Karthik Saxena defeated Ayush Hindlekar 6-4, 6-2, Bhushan Haobam beat Aakarsha Villagekar 2-6, 6-4, 6-1. In the first round of girls' category, fifth seed Camilla Samuel Druze of France defeated Pushti Laddha 6-4, 7-5. Druze easily won the first set, but qualifier Pushti gave a tough fight in the second set. The performance of the Pavitra Parikh, who performed well in the qualifying round, maintained the tempo in the main round too. Pavitra easily defeated India's Kotishta Modak 6-4, 6-0 to ensure a place in the second round.

In other girls' first round matches, qualifier Deepshikha Sriram defeated Sanchi Sharma 6-3, 6-0, Priyanshi Chauhan defeated Diva Bhatia 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1. Qualifier Diva played well but could not win.

Top seed Joshi in quarter finals

Meanwhile, the doubles matches also started. Top seeded Aman Dahiya and Arnagh Ganguly reached the quarterfinals without playing in boys’ category. His rivals Ayushman Arjaria and Tushar Mittal did not play matches due to injury, they gave a walkover.

In the boys category, second seeded Sanjith Devaneni of America and Manav Jain of India easily defeated Tanishq Jadhav and Ayush Hindlekar of India 6-0, 6-1, third seeded America's Ayush Bhatt and India's Diamond Vora. Defeated Bhusan Haobam and Deep Munim 6–1, 6–7 (7), 10–8 in a fierce struggle. In another interesting contest of the boys category, India's Daksha Agarwal and Kabir Chhabria defeated Arunay Majumdar and Daksha Prasad 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.