Indore: Application for pilgrimage to Tirupati invited till Sept 26

Shri Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana, at least 425 elderly people of the city will travel in the train going from Indore to Tirupati on October 6. Under the scheme the expense of the journey will be borne by the state government. The pilgrims will return on October 11.

Officials said that the Tirupati train starting from Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Mhow will include pilgrims from Indore, Dhar and Ujjain. Men of 60 years or above and women of 58 years or above and who are not income tax payers can take part in this yatra.

Applications can be submitted till September 26 at the nearest tehsil, local body, district office or other such places fixed by the collector in the concerned district.

The selection of the passengers will be done by the collector of the district concerned. During the journey, IRCTC will arrange free of cost food, snacks, tea, lodging, and travel by buses to the pilgrimage and return to the train. Arrangement of Bhajan Mandali and Bhajan Sandhya will also be done for the pilgrims.

Passengers are expected to carry weather-appropriate clothing, woollen clothes, materials of personal use, blankets, bed sheets, towels, and other items. They must also carry a photocopy of the original Aadhar card, voter card and Covid vaccination certificate with them.