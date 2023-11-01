 Indore: Appeal To Vote Being Sent To The Blind In Braille
Children of Helen Keller Education Academy are also supporting.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Special programmes are being run to create awareness about voting among the disabled. Some of the disabled have also been appointed brand ambassadors. Disabled persons coming to vote at polling stations will be provided wheelchairs, ramps and other facilities. Besides, the facility of voting from home is also being provided as per the instructions given by the Election Commission.

Under the direction of collector and district election officer Ilayaraja, a special programme has been taken up to create awareness among visually handicapped voters. Under this, a letter of appeal for voting will be sent to visually handicapped voters in Braille. The appeal letter in Braille is being prepared by blind students of Mahesh Blind Welfare Association. Children of Helen Keller Education Academy are also supporting. This is an innovation in the district.

