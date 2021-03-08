Indore: Anushka, Bhakti, Rajas, Dhimahi, Rakshan, Siddhant in final of sub-junior badminton tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dhimahi Chauhan and Anushka Shahpurkar reached the final of 15 years girls category of the Balaji Cup Indore district sub-junior ranking badminton event organized under the aegis of Indore District Badminton Organization and Balaji Badminton Academy on Sunday. Rajhas Pingale and Shaurya Mishra reached in the 15 and 13 years boys final. The 13 years girls final will be played between Bhakti Patil and Kanika Jat.

Siddhant Pawar and Rakshan Bhakarin 11 years boys and Ananya Sarada and Yashika Maurya are in 11 years girls finals. In the 15 year girls’ semifinal, Dhimahi Chauhan defeated Manya Singhal 21-13,21-19 and Anushka Shahpurkar defeated Aastha Sharma 21-19,21-14 in the 13 year girls semifinal Bhakti Patil beat Manya Sighal 21-18, 11-21, 21-17, Kanika Jat defeated Aarohi Shukla 21-17, 21-15. In 15 years girls, Rajas Pingle beat Ku Om Patel 21-14,21-9 and Ujjwal Khamrola 21-5,21-8 at the age of 13. Shaurya Mishra defeated Kanhaiya Sharma 21-19,21-8 in 15 years boys and Yudhish Pratiya in the age group of 13.

In 11 years semifinals, Siddhant Pawar defeated Priyansh Patel 21-0,21-1 and Rakshan Bhakar defeated Arnav Singh Bagga 21-10,21-13. In 11 years i girls semifinals Ananya Sarada beat Bhairavi Kutumbale 21-16,21-11 and Yashika Maurya defeated Arna Batra 17-21,21-13,21-13.During matches, Dilip Mahajan (Dewas) of Madhya Pradesh Badminton Association was acquainted with players. Indore district. Badminton Association Secretary RP Singh Nair and Co-Secretary Dharmesh Yashlha, Deepali Khamrola and Subhash Khamrola were also present.