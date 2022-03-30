Indore Anti-mafia campaign: Badi Gwaltoli and Vinoba Nagar illegal houses razed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the anti-mafia drive, illegal structures were demolished in a joint operation conducted by Indore Municipal Corporation and the district and police administrations in the Badi Gwaltoli and Vinoba Nagar on Wednesday. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said they had received a list of goons from the police department for demolition of their illegal structures.

On Wednesday, the demolition squad demolished the houses of Parvati Bai, alias Chachi, in Badi Gwaltoli and 550, Vinoba Nagar, where her family members with criminal records were residing and were engaged in liquor-peddling.

Pawan Dhiman, Raju Changiram, Raja, Shubham and Mahesh, against whom 10-15 cases were registered with the police, resided in the houses which were set up in violation of building norms. The police had included them in the list of goons and requested IMC to demolish their illegal structures.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:28 PM IST