Indore: Anti-Gunda drive starts; three illegal structures razed

Indore: District administration, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and police jointly kick-started anti-Gunda drive on Wednesday with demolishing three structures of notorious criminals.

Armed with two JCBs and one poclain machine, a removal gang of IMC along with police started the drive from Sant Ravidas Marg in Ranipura area. There, the removal gang demolished three shops in a residential building erected over a 1500 square feet plot owned by Sajid Chandanwala.

The pocalin machines had to be taken down to a naullah for demolishing of the illegal constructions.

After that, the removal gang moved to Patti Bazaar area in Ranipura where two shops and a godown built on a 21 square feet plot was demolished. The structures were built illegal.

Besides, the removal gang knocked down an illegal residential building on 600 square feet plot in Ward No 1. The building is owned by Jitendra alias Nanu Tayde.

Additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh said that the district administration, IMC and police are preparing a list of notorious criminals whose illegal structures would be started.

According to sources, a tentative list has been prepared which contains names of around 20 habitual criminals. The list may also include names of miscreants which had attacked the house of BJP senior leader Gopi Nema.

Collector Manish Singh on Tuesday on Tuesday announced plans to launch anti-drive soon. But it was started the very next day on Wednesday.