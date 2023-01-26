Indore: Another Number 1 feather in city's cap 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the trend of being No. 1, Indore becomes the first district across the state to enrol 100 per cent of beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Over 11.74 lakh beneficiaries, which was the target, have been enrolled under Ayushman Bharat scheme in Indore district. With this, the district has recorded the highest enrollment under the scheme in the state.

“Indore is number one in preparing Ayushman cards in the state. We have achieved 100 per cent target as our target was 11.74 lakh cards and we achieved the same on January 24, ”district nodal officer of Ayushman Bharat Scheme Dr Santosh Sisodiya said.

He added that the target could be achieved only with the joint efforts of district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation, Woman and Child Development Department, and health workers.

A mission mode programme was launched about four months ago to enrol all the listed beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to help scale the numbers.

However, at that time the target couldn’t be achieved as much redundancy of data was found due to which many cards were cancelled.

District health authorities had also run a door-to-door campaign to register the beneficiaries. Across the state, authorities have so far registered over four crore beneficiaries under the scheme.

Ratlam, Shajapur follow Indore

Ratlam and Shajapur follow Indore in achieving the target of enrolling the number of beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Ratlam has achieved 89.45 per cent target and Shajapur has achieved 86.32 per cent target.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)