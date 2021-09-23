Indore: Another mega vaccination drive to begin on September 27

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health Department and district administration has all set to begin another mega vaccination driver on September 27.

A total of 31,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday with which the percentage of the second dose increased to 49%.

The health department has also been planning to run a mega-vaccination campaign again on September 27.

Out of total number of vaccines administered on Wednesday, 90 per cent were for the second dose. “We’re trying to achieve the maximum target at the earliest possible opportunity. We’re planning to fully vaccinate the targeted population by Diwali,” immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that they were also trying to contact many people whose second dose was due.

On Wednesday, as many as 31,909 people could be vaccinated with which the total number of vaccine doses in the city reached 4,265,977, in which 2,878,024 were the first dose and 1,387,953 were the second dose. As many as 3,596,956 doses of Covishield were administered in the city, while 658,688 doses were of Covaxin.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 06:06 PM IST