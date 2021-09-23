e-Paper Get App

Centre announces 'vaccination at home' for differently-abled, directs States/UTs to make arrangements
Indore

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 06:06 PM IST

Indore: Another mega vaccination drive to begin on September 27

A total of 31,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday with which the percentage of the second dose increased to 49%.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health Department and district administration has all set to begin another mega vaccination driver on September 27.

The health department has also been planning to run a mega-vaccination campaign again on September 27.

Out of total number of vaccines administered on Wednesday, 90 per cent were for the second dose. “We’re trying to achieve the maximum target at the earliest possible opportunity. We’re planning to fully vaccinate the targeted population by Diwali,” immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that they were also trying to contact many people whose second dose was due.

On Wednesday, as many as 31,909 people could be vaccinated with which the total number of vaccine doses in the city reached 4,265,977, in which 2,878,024 were the first dose and 1,387,953 were the second dose. As many as 3,596,956 doses of Covishield were administered in the city, while 658,688 doses were of Covaxin.

Indore: Covid ‘SIP’ are now a cause of concern for health department

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 06:06 PM IST
