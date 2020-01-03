Indore: Another land shark’s buildings razed under anti-mafia drive

Indore: Continuing Operation Clean, a joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), district administration and police demolished illegal structures raised by land shark Manoj Shukla along the 60-feet road on Aerodrome road.

Armed with poclain and JCB machines, removal gang of IMC accompanied by heavy police reached Kanyakubj Nagar and started demolition drive. The removal gang demolished G+2 structure and freed 6,000 square feet of land occupied by Shukla nearly public garden.

Shukla had captured and built a complex from where two restaurants, one hotel and 11 shops were being run. Removal gang incharge Mahendra Singh Chauhan said Shukla had occupied 6,000 square feet of land of garden and erected a shopping complex there.

As low tension and high tension power lines were passing near the illegal structure, the IMC first got power supply stopped till demolition is done. Besides, IMC also freed 1,000 square feet land on which temporary structure was erected in violation of norms at Ambikapuri Colony.

Singh said Operation Clean would continue in coming day.