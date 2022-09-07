e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Another land fraud accused arrested

Indore: Another land fraud accused arrested

Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge Shashikant Chourasiya said a case was registered against 10 people for developing a colony on the land of Gutkeshwar Mahadev temple in the city a few months ago.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 01:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another accused in connection with the land fraud of the Gutkeshwar Mahadev temple was arrested by the police on Tuesday. He is being questioned about his accomplices in the case.

Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge Shashikant Chourasiya said a case was registered against 10 people for developing a colony on the land of Gutkeshwar Mahadev temple in the city a few months ago. Some of the accused, including the prime accused, were arrested by the police, while a search is on for others.

Acting on a tip, the Bhanwarkuan police arrested another accused, named Dinesh Mehta, from the area. The police are trying to find out his role in the case. TI Chourasiya said some accused were still on the run in the case and the police are looking for them.

Read Also
Indore: Vi network out for about 2 hours, customers upset
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Dengue spreads its tentacles, most patients from urban areas

Indore: Dengue spreads its tentacles, most patients from urban areas

Indore: Extensive preparations made for Anant Chaturdashi procession

Indore: Extensive preparations made for Anant Chaturdashi procession

Indore: Short film ‘Silent Scream’ released on OTT platforms

Indore: Short film ‘Silent Scream’ released on OTT platforms

Indore: CGST dept detects Rs 4.6 cr of ineligible ITC in two cases

Indore: CGST dept detects Rs 4.6 cr of ineligible ITC in two cases

Indore: Students suffer as DHE goofs-up in NEP implementation

Indore: Students suffer as DHE goofs-up in NEP implementation