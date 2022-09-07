Indore: Another land fraud accused arrested

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another accused in connection with the land fraud of the Gutkeshwar Mahadev temple was arrested by the police on Tuesday. He is being questioned about his accomplices in the case.

Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge Shashikant Chourasiya said a case was registered against 10 people for developing a colony on the land of Gutkeshwar Mahadev temple in the city a few months ago. Some of the accused, including the prime accused, were arrested by the police, while a search is on for others.

Acting on a tip, the Bhanwarkuan police arrested another accused, named Dinesh Mehta, from the area. The police are trying to find out his role in the case. TI Chourasiya said some accused were still on the run in the case and the police are looking for them.