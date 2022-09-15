Indore: Another drive fails to draw people, only 10,000 doses administered

Representative Photo | (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even the availability of Corbevax as a precautionary dose failed to draw people for the ‘third jab’ as only 14.14 per cent of the target could be achieved during the mega-vaccination drive on Wednesday.

Poor response to the drive has left officials of the health department surprised as only 15 days are left for the free vaccination drive being conducted by the government for 75 days.

The health department officials were expecting at least 50 per cent of the target, that is 70,000.

“We vaccinated over 10,000 people till 7 pm on Wednesday. We’ve launched the drive at over 100 sites in the city and Corbevax was also available as a precautionary dose at most of the sites,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that they were taking the achieved target as a good response compared to the vaccination done in the past many days.

“Out of 10,000 doses, about 21 per cent took Corbevax as the precautionary dose on Wednesday. The government had approved Biological E’s Corbevax as a precautionary dose for those above 18 years of age and fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin,” Dr Gupta said. He added that, from August 12, all the necessary changes were made on the CoWIN portal in administration of the heterologous precautionary dose using Corbevax for those eligible and due for the precautionary dose.

Till September 14, over 4.45 lakh people have taken the ‘third dose’ out of about 28 lakh people eligible for the dose in the district.