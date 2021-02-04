Indore: Another accused arrested from Mumbai for supplying MDMA drugs

Indore: One more person was arrested from Mumbai for supplying MDMA drugs to earlier arrested accused. The crime branch team was following him from Gujarat and finally arrested him in Mumbai. The accused is being questioned further.

IG Harinarayanachari Mishra said five persons, including a pharmaceutical company owner from Hyderabad were arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs 70 crores on January 5. After that the crime branch team was sent to Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. So far, 21 persons have been arrested for supplying or consuming MDMA drugs.

Following the lead given by the accused arrested from Rajasthan, a team was sent to Gujarat to arrest their accomplices but the accused had received information about the crime branch and he fled to Mumbai in order to evade arrest.

Later, the crime branch team reached Mumbai and managed to arrest the accused named Wasim alias Billa Khan, a resident of Jogeshwari East in Mumbai. The accused allegedly informed the crime branch that he is class X pass out and he used to sell clothes on footpath in Mumbai. Later, he went to Dubai where he was in a software company.

He returned to Mumbai in 2019 and started the business of footwear. He was a drug addict and used to visit Ajmer where he met earlier arrested accused Kudi Baba, Khurshid and Rajjak. The trio used to supply MDMA to the people. Then, he had taken drugs from them. After that Khurshid and Rajjak used to visit Mumbai when they brought drugs for Wasim Billa.

Accused Billa also informed the police that he had also supplied drugs to the accused from Rajasthan. He has revealed the name of other drugs suppliers of Mumbai and the police are finding the bollywood connection of these drugs peddlers.