Indore: Ankorika, Pavi, Reena, Archita, Tripti, Vanshika in main round

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the national table tennis cadet and sub-juniors competition, organised by Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association at Abhay Prashal, some exciting matches were played on Saturday and all seeded players entered the main round.

In the group league final in cadet girls category, Ankorika Chankravarti (TTFI) beat Anjali Kumari (Jharkhand) 3-1, Pavi Pardeshi (Madhya Pradesh) beat Sushmita Goremuchhu (Andhra Pradesh) 3-1, Reena Nandani Balaji (TNTTA) beat Riya Kothari (Maharashtra A) 3-0, M. Hassini (TNTTA) beat Kavya Nirmal Kumar (TTFI) 3-0, Kavya Bhatt (Maharashtra B) defeated Tanuja Negi (Uttarakhand) 3-0, Sanchari Chakraborty (Bengal A) beat Parmi Nagdeve (Madhya Pradesh) 3-0 and Prisha Goyal (Delhi) Moshin Aafiya (Odisha) 3–0.

In sub-junior girls category, Tripti Purohit (Karnataka) beat Disha (Uttar Pradesh) 3-2, Shahili Vani (Maharashtra B) beatBhavna Kashyap (PSPBA) 3-0, Somili Dutta (TTFI) beat Sheha Preet Kaur (Punjab) 3-0, Darshini Morya (TNTTA) beatSharif Amna (Assam) 3-2, Vartika Bharat (Uttar Pradesh) beat Aditi (Chhattisgarh) 3-2, Vanshika Deshna (Karnataka) beat Smriti Krishna (Kerala) 3-1, Shahna Murti (Karnataka) defeated Amrita Subhash (TNTTA) 3-0, N.B.S. Tanuja (TTFI) defeated Suhani Mahajan (Uttar Pradesh) 3–1 to enter the main round of their respective classes.