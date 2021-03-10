Indore: Ankit and Aditya win doubles match, Raghav and Denim see defeat in singles in world tennis tour tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the doubles, top seed Saketh Menneni and N Vijay Sundar Prashant lost in the first round of Puneet Agarwal Memorial $15,000 Indore open ITF men's world tennis tournament. At the same time, Ankit Chopra and Aditya Tiwari of Madhya Pradesh crossed the first round hurdle. The challenge of MP in single category has ended.

Local players Raghav Jaisinghani and Denim Yadav had to face defeat in the first round at Indore Tennis Club. In the first round of doubles category, Lorenzo Bocchi and Leonardo Katani of Italy defeated Saket Menneni and Vijay Sundar Prashanth top seeded pair 3-6, 7-5, 11-9. Saket and Vijay won the first set, but could not maintain the rhythm in the second set.

The match went into super tie break with the Italian pair won. At the same time, the second seeded pair of Sweden's Phillip Bergevi and Jonathan Mridha suffered upset. Jane Khan of America and Dominic Palan of Czech State defeated Philip and Jonathan 7-5, 6-3 to enter the quarter-finals.

Third seeded Luka Kesselnuovo of Switzerland and Eric Wenshelboim of Ukraine defeated Italy's Marco Brugnerotto and David Pozi 6-3, 6-4 to make it to the final eight. In other matches, India's wild card entry Chandril Sood and Lakshit Sood defeated Kunal Anand and Anvith Bendre 6-0, 7-5, Siddharth Rawat and Manish Suresh Kumar defeated fourth seeded Anirudh Chandrasekhar and Nikki Poonacha 6-2, 6-2 Jatin Dahiya and Dalvinder Singh beat Aryan Goveas and Dhruv Sunish 7-6, 6-3, Great Britain's Jonathan Binding and Henry Patten beat India's Vignesh Peranamallur and Muthu Senthilkumar 6-0, 6-2.