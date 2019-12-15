Indore: Animals on lab tables in medical colleges again

Indore: The recent notification by the Board of Governors of Medical Council of India may stoke a controversy and invite protests from the animal lovers as it stipulates experiments on animals at post graduate level in physiology and pharmacology disciplines.

The notification may invite the ire of animal lovers and organizations which are continuously demanding total ban of use of animal for experimentation in medical colleges.

According to experts, MCI had already replaced the animal experimentations with the computer aided systems for under graduate. An approval is required from Institutional Animal Ethical Committee (IAEC) for the experiments on animals.

The notification released by the BoG-MCI on December 2 stated that that animal experimentation should continue to be included as an integral part of the competency based curriculum of PG courses in Physiology and Pharmacology.

It also stated that concerned medical institutions shall ensure that all governing statutory regulations with regard to the use of animals experimentation in Post Graduate Courses in teaching and training.

MCI has called it the Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2019 after the amendments in Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations, 2000.

Dean of Ratlam Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that animal experimentation was banned in medical colleges since 2008 in both under graduate and post graduate courses.

“Computer aided systems have replaced the animal experimentation. As per the new notification, colleges will have to follow the statutory regulations and can continue the animal experimentations in the two PG courses,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College, Indore Dr Jyoti Bindal expressed unawareness about such notification but said that animal experimentations in the college were stopped many years ago.

“We have even shut the animal house of our college as experimentations have been replaced by computer aided systems,” she said.

CPCSEA rules: As per Committee for the Purpose of Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CPCSEA) guidelines amendment in 2006, a separate permission from CPCSEA is required to carry out any experiments on large animals like dog, cats, monkeys etc. However, the Institutional Animal Ethics Committee (IAEC) of the respective establishments is empowered to permit experiments on small animals like rodents and frogs.