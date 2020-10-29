Indore: Animal activist stages nude protest against police negligence on the death of a dog, four puppies

Indore: An animal activist did a nude-protest at Vijay Nagar square outside the Vijay Nagar police station on Thursday. He was protesting against the police for allegedly not taking action in a case in which a dog and four puppies were killed by a person in Vijay Nagar area a few months ago.

The Vijay Nagar police station incharge, Tehjib Kaji said that a case was registered a few months ago in which the protester Sagar had complained that the accused has killed a stray dog and its four puppies in a fit of rage.





Inspector Kaji said that the allegations against the police are wrong. Police have already arrested the accused and produced him in the court after which he was sent to jail. He also added that police have no information about Sagar's protest.

Sagar stood naked outside at the Vijay Nagar Square, holding a placard on which it was written that a dog and four puppies were killed and their corpses were thrown outside the Sajan Prabha Garden near Bypass road. He alleged that police has not taken any action.

