Indore: Angry over lack of bed, Covid patient's kin create ruckus at hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Angry about not getting a bed, family members of a COVID-19 patient allegedly created a ruckus and abused the staff of a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said on Tuesday.

According to eye-witnesses, the incident occurred at Greater Kailash Hospital in Palasia area of the city on Monday night. "Our staff informed the patient's family that we cannot admit him at the moment because all beds were full. Following this, the patient's family started a dispute with the staff. They vandalised some COVID-19 safety equipment placed in the premises," Hospital director Dr Anil Bandi told PTI.