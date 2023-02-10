Indore: Anganwadi helpers to join workers’ protest at Bhopal

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Anganwadi helpers are joining the anganwadi workers in their strike before the CM’s house in Bhopal for better pay and perks. Anganwadi workers get around Rs 2,000 month and are working as daily wagers.

Their demands include, salary increment, better working conditions, insurance, medical facilities, and more appointments as there is a shortage of anganwadi helpers.

Kavita Waghmare, an anganwadi helper at Ralamandal said she has been working since 2011 and there has been no hike in her salary.

Kusum Savner, a helper from LIG Anganwadi said they have to work long hours and are poorly paid. They have to take part in all government programmes and often they have to manage the entire anganwadi.

“We are trying our level best to manage all the conditions put by workers and helpers. All the decisions will be soon taken by the Centre.” said, Ramniwas Budheliya, joint director, Women and Child Development Department.

