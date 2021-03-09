​​Indore

Monica Purohit, the director of the Anand Sansthan, was chosen by the United Nations among the top women among the 1000 women doing humanitarian work worldwide.

She will now join an international level board set up by the Initiative Republic of Women of the United Nations.

In the survey, Parvati Jangid Sutar of Rajasthan was selected on the first number among the women selected in the top three.

Singer Mary Milliban of America has been chosen as the second. Indore's Monica Purohit has been selected at third position.

This survey had shortlisted about eight women from India. Among these women, nominees like Kiran Bedi, Sudha Murthy, along with Monica Purohit of Indore were also nominated.

Monica Purohit has been working for hearing impaired and mute women and children for the last 23 years.

“My husband and I were invited as Karamveer in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' four months ago,” Monica said. The couple had shared their story, which helped them gather support from all over India to earn the votes.

Another inspiring woman who also got a title mention in UN list is Archana Sharma. She will be a part of UN initiative Republic of Women and will work for Sustainable Development Goals - III.