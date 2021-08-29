Indore: Amrit Palace overhead water tank inaugurated

Indore: An overhead tank of 35 litres capacity built at an expense of Rs 22.89 crore under the Amrut Yojana was inaugurated at Amrit Palace on Sunday. At the inauguration programme, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and others were present.

Amrit Palace, Goyal Avenue, Tirupati Palace, Shubh Sampada, Nipania Kakad, Balajo Skies, SS Infinit, Vistara City, Vistara Kakad, DPS Kakad, Maple Woods, Pinnacle Dreams and other areas will be benefited by this tank.

Minister Silawat said that, with this overhead tank, more than 30 colonies will get proper water supply.

MP Lalwani said that the problem of water in this area had now been resolved. Along with this, the remaining work of the sewerage line of this area and water distribution lines in the remaining areas will also be completed soon.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 10:53 PM IST