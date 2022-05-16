Indore: Among all shrines, gurdwaras the first to have RWH system

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Among all the shrines in the city, gurdwaras have emerged among the first ones to have installed rainwater harvesting systems. Last Sunday, the Central Sri Guru Singh Sabha had announced plans to get RWH systems installed in all the 23 gurdwaras in the city and it has lived up to its announcement.

“Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal gave away a certificate during an event to the office-bearers of the Central Sri Guru Singh Sabha,” said MPS Arora, one of the office-bearers of the Sabha.

Extending its full support to Indore Municipal Corporation’s (IMC’s) campaign for groundwater conservation, the Sabha announced that it would sponsor RWH systems installation work in all the houses at Niranjanpur.

Pal appealed to members of the Sikh community to install RHW systems in their homes, as well. IMC has set a target of getting RWH systems installed in one lakh buildings in the city by end-June. It is mainly focusing on government establishments, institutes, malls, schools, colleges, marriage gardens, shrines and so forth for installation of RWH systems.

While most of the gurdwaras have installed rainwater harvesting systems, other shrines had said that they would do the needful by end-May.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:20 AM IST